Lakers: LeBron James and Michael Jordan Share a Legendary Moment Ahead of the All-Star Game
LeBron James

Two of the greatest players to ever take the court shared a special moment ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, and it caught everyone's attention.

The Lakers had literally one representative for the 2022 All-Star Game. With LeBron James being the only player voted to the Western Conference team, he was the guy to watch in Los Angeles. 

But the Lakers were represented very well in the NBA 75 ceremony. They had 7 members on hand, including names like Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal, among other legendary names. 

But one moment following the NBA 75 ceremony caught the attention of media and fans. It happened between LeBron and Michael Jordan as they two appeared to share a special (and legendary) moment on the court.  

It's funny, especially given how NBA fans love to debate who is the greatest between these two stars. But it's very clear that they have the utmost respect for one another, and Bron spoke about MJ's influence after sinking the game-winning shot in the Alll-Star Game

"It's crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ." 

It was sort of the perfect ending to the All-Star week for LeBron. Back at home in Cleveland where it all started, he got to take the last shot. And now the 37-year-old star has to do what he can to carry the Lakers to the playoffs. 

A lot of work left to be done, but a fun weekend nonetheless. 

