Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Win Olympic Gold with Team USA vs France
All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers frontcourt stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis claimed their first Olympic gold medals since the 2012 games on Saturday in Paris. The dynamic duo proved to be critical contributors to a 98-87 victory against a pair of All-Defensive First Team standouts in San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Minnesota Timberwolves five Rudy Gobert, whose Team France claimed silver for the second straight Olympics.
The Americans got off to a hot start, and wound up winning the first quarter, 20-15, behind a well-rounded team attack. Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid did not play for a single moment of the game's second quarter, after getting off to a scoreless opening frame. Instead, head coach Steve Kerr toggled between Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo and Davis.
A scary 8-0 French run capped by a Bilal Coulibaly jumper put the club up 25-24 at the 7:10 mark, but the U.S. managed to rally and take a slim eight-point advantage into the second half, 49-41.
The game got dicey again in the fourth quarter. At one point, a Wembanyama triple got the home nation team within a possession, 82-79, late in regulation. But Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's sharpshooting heroics helped Team USA close out the French squad. All told, the 10-time All-Star scored a team-most 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field (8-of-13 from beyond the 3-point arc).
Indiana Pacers All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics All-Defensive Second Team guard Derrick White were omitted entirely from the action.
James, who entered the game averaging the most points, rebounds, assists and minutes for the U.S. in the tournament, scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor (1-of-2 from long range), while also contributing 10 assists (against five turnovers), five rebounds, one steal and a block.
Davis scored an efficient eight points on 4-of-5 shooting off the bench and pulled down a game-most 10 rebounds. Embiid, meanwhile, notched just four points on 0-of-1 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe. With Embiid reportedly considering playing for the Cameroon national team in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, there's a possibility that a then-35-year-old Davis could earn a starting nod for the U.S., should he opt to return.
With the win, James earns his third Olympic gold medal, and fourth Olympic medal overall (he also won bronze in 2004). Davis nabs his second.
