Lakers: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record in LA is 'Depressing' Says Analyst

Records are meant to be broken and Lakers forward LeBron James is nearing NBA immortality and breaking a record no one thought would be possible after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the all-time scoring leader.

After a disappointing season, the Lakers still have a whirlwind of attention on their latest roster move possibilities. The commotion has caused NBA analyst Nick Wright to be skeptical of what James' career accomplishment may actually look like (quotes via What's Wright Podcast)

"What if the Lakers actually do run it back? And that to me is that just so depressing, that in Year 20, LeBron is coming off one his of best offensive years ever, when he's going to break Kareem's scoring record this season, if it is done, it'd be for a mediocre Lakers team that will win, you know, 45-ish games and have no chance to win the title."

It could be a very somber celebration for James and the Lakers.

"That is on the board and it's a super-depressing possibility."

James is on verge of breaking the all-time record, but may very well do something that has never been done by an NBA athlete. He could be the first player to eclipse 40,000 points while also finishing with over 10 thousand career rebounds and assists (via The Ringer).

ClutchPoints also revealed that in an 82 game season, James just needs to average 16.2 points per game next season to break the all time record.

If James is anywhere near what he did last season (30.3 points per game), experts believe it will only take him 49 games, well below his average games played per season for his career.