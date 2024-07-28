Lakers’ LeBron James Dominates in Team USA Opener vs Serbia
The oldest player to ever play for Team USA led the charge in the team's first Olympic win in the 2024 games. Lakers superstar LeBron James and Team USA cruised to their first win of the Olympic games against Team Serbia, 110-84.
Although superstar forward Kevin Durant led the team in scoring, coming off the bench and scoring 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the field and 5-for-5 from three, it was James who did it all for the Americans.
James was the game's second-leading scorer with 21 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and shot 9-for-13 from the life and 1-for-3 from three.
Overall, Team USA shot 62.3 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from three. Team Serbia kept the game close in the first half; however, Team USA separated themselves quickly in the third quarter, and they did not look back.
The Laker superstar didn't do it alone; his Laker teammate, Anthony Davis, did his part and then some in the victory. Davis scored seven points off the bench, along with seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals, while shooting 3-for-6 from the field.
James is still proving he is among the best players in the world and at the highest level possible. Team USA's next contest will be on Wednesday against the 13-year-old country in South Sudan at 9 a.m. PT.
South Sudan gave Team USA a run for their money in their exhibition game, so Team USA will need another spectacular game from their stars to give South Sudan zero hope this time around.
