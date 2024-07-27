Lakers' LeBron James Takes Joking Shot at Anthony Davis Over Team USA Nicknames
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis are set to capture yet another gold medal for Team USA. The journey will officially be underway on Sunday when the US takes on Team Serbia in the first of their group play matchups.
Before that all commences, the stars of Team USA were asked who has the best nickname on the team. Players gave different answers, but the overwhelming one was Kevin Durant's. However, when James was being interviewed, his Lakers co-star was behind him and signaled towards his eyebrows, suggesting his own nickname, but James didn't hesitate to reject that.
"It ain't the Brow."
Team USA lacks no star power, and there are a ton of nicknames to choose from. For starters, you have James' nickname, 'King James,' Stephen Curry's nickname, 'Chef Curry,' and Durant's nickname of the 'Slim Reaper.'
All are excellent choices and fit the player well. Many members of Team USA chose Durant or James as the best nicknames on the team.
James seemed to have gotten his nickname in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, as he was hailed as a future star of the NBA. James ended up exceeding those expectations and then some at a rapid pace.
There was a ton of pressure for James to be an All-Star in the league, and he showed that he would be that and then some right out the gate. Twenty-two playing seasons later, James is still among the best players in the world and will look to lead his country to yet another gold medal in what would be the third of his illustrious career.
