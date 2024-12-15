Lakers' LeBron James Former Coach Realized Star 'Not God' After Slump This Year
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has had somewhat of a reality check in the 22nd season of his career.
James has looked rather different this season, and it's been odd to witness. Although James has given us glimpses of his superhero self, there have been times, more often than not, when his age is showing.
The 39-year-old will be 40 in a few weeks, and Father Time appears to be catching up. Something like this is inevitable, no matter who it is, but it may be happening to James right before our eyes.
The future Hall of Famer still has time to turn things around this season, but one thing is for sure: James has lost a step. Some are more surprised by others, such as one of James' former coaches.
That individual told ESPN that he realized James is 'not God' after his slump this season.
“He had that stretch where he looked probably as human as he’s never looked in his career,” the individual told ESPN. “It seems like he’s prolonged it more than anybody ever has, but at some point, he’s going to just reach a point where he can’t do it. And it seems like that day is getting closer and closer now. I don’t think it’s yet. I think that was just a rough stretch, but I think it is eye-opening to see it like, ‘Oh f—, he’s not God.’ He’s, at some point, going to not be able to do this anymore.”
James has not looked like himself, at least the James we've all come to know and love thus far. The numbers look fine, as he is averaging 23.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game, and 9.1 assists per game (which ranks fourth in the league) while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.
That 35 percent from beyond the arc is six percent lower than what he shot last year. James was lights out last year from three, and this season, he went on a streak of 20 consecutive missed attempts from three.
It's clear that James is not the same player, which raises the question of whether or not the Lakers should continue to build around him. Nothing lasts forever, and the time may be officially ticking for James and his career.
At best, James will play two more seasons, but that seems more like a dream as things stand.
