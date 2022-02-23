Lakers: LeBron James' Incredibly High Praise For Steph Curry

The 2022 All-Star Game was a great way to wrap up the weekend for some of the game's best and brightest. Despite a few disappointing moments in the events leading up to the actual game, the stars delivered on Sunday night.

Lakers star LeBron James buried the final shot to give the Western Conference the win after reaching the 163 point mark. It was incredibly fitting, given that Cleveland is where everything started for LBJ.

But Steph Curry absolutely stole the show on Sunday night. Another kid from Akron, Curry dropped 50 points and took home the MVP award. Bron had his own thoughts on Curry's performance, including some ridiculously high praise for him.

"Well, Steph I mean come on, this guy is from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm, and he lets it go, not only himself but everybody on the floor in the stands and on tv, you think it's going in every time. ...to be out there and watch that kid from Akron as well shoot the way he shot it, it was unbelievable."

Curry landed 16 of his absurd 27 three-point shots in the All-Star Game. He added 3 more shots from the field and landed just one of them. To put it simply, Steph went off for the West.

It's no wonder that many around the league consider him to be the new face of the NBA. Even Bron couldn't help but be in awe of what Curry was and is able to do on the court on a daily basis.