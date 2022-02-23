Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James' Incredibly High Praise For Steph Curry

Lakers: LeBron James' Incredibly High Praise For Steph Curry

LeBron is one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, but even he was in awe of what Steph Curry was doing during the NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron is one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, but even he was in awe of what Steph Curry was doing during the NBA All-Star Game.

The 2022 All-Star Game was a great way to wrap up the weekend for some of the game's best and brightest. Despite a few disappointing moments in the events leading up to the actual game, the stars delivered on Sunday night. 

Lakers star LeBron James buried the final shot to give the Western Conference the win after reaching the 163 point mark. It was incredibly fitting, given that Cleveland is where everything started for LBJ. 

But Steph Curry absolutely stole the show on Sunday night. Another kid from Akron, Curry dropped 50 points and took home the MVP award. Bron had his own thoughts on Curry's performance, including some ridiculously high praise for him.

Read More

"Well, Steph I mean come on, this guy is from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm, and he lets it go, not only himself but everybody on the floor in the stands and on tv, you think it's going in every time. ...to be out there and watch that kid from Akron as well shoot the way he shot it, it was unbelievable."

Curry landed 16 of his absurd 27 three-point shots in the All-Star Game. He added 3 more shots from the field and landed just one of them. To put it simply, Steph went off for the West. 

It's no wonder that many around the league consider him to be the new face of the NBA. Even Bron couldn't help but be in awe of what Curry was and is able to do on the court on a daily basis. 

Lebron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James' Incredibly High Praise For Steph Curry

By Brook Smith
37 seconds ago
lebron-perplexed
News

Lakers: LeBron James Might Force Los Angeles Into Making Trades This Offseason

By Brook Smith
16 hours ago
Goran Dragic
News

Lakers: Why Goran Dragic Chose Brooklyn Over Los Angeles

By Brook Smith
19 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers: Tension Growing Between LeBron James' Agent and Front Office

By Brook Smith
22 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: NBA Analyst No Longer Believes LeBron James is the Face of the League

By Brook Smith
Feb 22, 2022
malik monk usa today 2021
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Sounds Like He Wants to Stay in Los Angeles

By Brook Smith
Feb 21, 2022
LeBron James Michael Jordan
News

Lakers: LeBron James and Michael Jordan Share a Legendary Moment Ahead of the All-Star Game

By Brook Smith
Feb 21, 2022
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers Chances of Making the Playoffs Takes a Huge Dip After Losing Anthony Davis

By Brook Smith
Feb 21, 2022