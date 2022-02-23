Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Might Force Los Angeles Into Making Trades This Offseason

The Lakers relationship with LeBron James appears to be at an all-time low, and that could mean trades are on the horizon.

Tensions between the Lakers and LeBron James have officially reached an uncomfortable point. On the heels of a championship run in 2020, back-to-back seasons marked by injuries and disappointment have resulted in the two sides growing further apart. And it doesn't appear to be getting better any time soon. 

The tension came to a head this week at the All-Star Game, shortly after the Lakers failed to make a move at the trade deadline. Rob Pelinka and the front office stated publicly that James was on board with the decision to stand still. As it turns out, that was probably inaccurate. 

LeBron's attitude when addressing media these last two weeks makes that obvious. He openly talked about leaving the Lakers one day when he discussed a possible return to Cleveland. He also went out of his way to praise other GM's around the league, and Pelinka has to be worried that change is in the near future. 

But Bron is under contract for one more year unless the Lakers get his 2-year deal done by August. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that would only happen if Los Angeles was willing to bend to his desire for trades. 

"What James is doing is likely aimed at one primary goal: Force the Lakers into major action this summer. He tried to do it nicely and now he's doing it harshly."

The Lakers had just their 2027 first-round pick to offer teams at this deadline. That combined with guys like Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn was not enough for anyone to bite on a serious offer. 

But under league policy, they will be able to offer their 2029 first-rounder during the offseason. And as we all know, Bron doesn't care about picks. He is forever in a win-now mentality, and it's what has made him great throughout his career. It's also the reason that teams he leaves are often in shambles following his departure. 

That is very much the situation that the Lakers are facing this year. If they do not make moves that satisfy one of the greatest to ever play the game, chances are he won't want to stick around long. But if they do, they could be drastically sacrificing their long-term success. 

It's already ugly from a PR standpoint, but it could get much worse. 

