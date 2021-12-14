Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Lakers: LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For a Record He Probably Does Not Want to Own
    Publish date:

    Lakers: LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For a Record He Probably Does Not Want to Own

    Author:

    In his 19th year in the league, LeBron James is reminding everyone in the NBA that he is still LeBron James. Even at the ripe age of (almost) 37, LBJ is throwing down dunks and driving through lanes like he's in his twenties. And why shouldn't he? 

    On Sunday night in Los Angeles, James carried the Lakers to another win. He's been a huge part of their recent resurgence, albeit a slight resurgence. They've won four of their last six contests and finally find themselves more than a game over the .500 mark.

    But in that win over the Magic, Lebron made history in a way that he probably doesn't want to make history. James became the oldest player to ever record a 30 point triple-double in an NBA game, passing another former Lakers legend. 

    The record was previously held by Kobe Bryant, who did it at 36 years, 99 days old. He did that when he dropped 31 points on the Raptors his second-to-last season playing. James accomplished the feat at 36 years, 346 days of age. 

    Who me? How do I continue how I'm playing? Been doing it for 19 years. Just do what I've been doing. I feel like I'm getting better and better each and every day. I'm getting healthier and healthier.

    James has really turned it on as of late for the Lakers, with the injury to his ankle and abdomen seemingly behind him. He has put up close to 30 points per game over his last eight appearances and is shooting over 50 percent in that stretch of games. 

    If the Lakers are going to have any hope of getting back into the NBA Finals, James is going to have to be a big part of that. If anyone can do it this late in his career, it's almost certainly him. 

