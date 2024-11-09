Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to D'Angelo Russell Moving to Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James heaped high praise for D'Angelo Russell accepting a bench role in Friday night's triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Lakers returned to Crypto.com Arena after a poor performance on a five-game road trip. Having won just one of five contests, it was imperative that Los Angeles get back in the swing of things against Philadelphia.
Head coach JJ Redick chose to change the starting five by benching Russell and starting Cam Reddish. The switch worked as both Russell and Reddish performed well helping the Lakers secure a 116-106 win over the Sixers.
“What allowed it to work was the sacrifices that DLo and Cam have continued to make, and obviously the biggest sacrifice is DLo going to the bench,” James said after the win. “It’s no secret that our bench has been struggling to find ways to score, and the best way to change that is to put a scorer on the bench. DLo came in and gave us a big-time push off the bench, and Cam did a good job of trying to make it tough on PG all night, so it was a compliment that worked on both sides, offensively and defensively for our ball club.”
Russell had a solid performance off the bench scoring 18 points and earning three assists in 25 minutes. Redick also spoke highly of Russell for making the sacrifice, which evidently was beneficial for both himself and the team.
“I’m not surprised that he approached the game the way that he did and that he had the performance he had,” Redick said postgame of D’Lo. “He has a really strong desire to win and he has a really strong desire to be coached and our communication level from June 20 to today has been nothing but open, honest and transparent and I would assume it will continue to be.
“You see it all the time in the league where guys can take that the wrong way. Like it’s some sort of punishment, like play the victim and D’Lo didn’t do any of that. That’s part of the reason that he had the game that he had.”
The Lakers hope to continue their win streak at home against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Redick said the lineups are "fluid" as of late, but the adjustment Friday paid dividends. There's a possibility that Russell will continue to come off the bench for the Lakers.
