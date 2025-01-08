Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Devastating Wildfires in California
Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Tuesday night against the injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers lost their 16th game of the season and will now return home for a five-game homestand.
More Lakers: JJ Redick's Family Among Those Evacuated From SoCal Fire
While it's always nice to be back home, the Lakers are returning to Southern California at the lowest point for the city.
Many in the area have been affected by the wildfires in SoCal due to the strong winds the city started to experience on Tuesday.
The fires all over the city have heavily affected many people, and as of Wednesday, things are still not any better.
Lakers superstar forward LeBron James reacted to the wildfires via X and sent his best regards to the people he calls home with.
"Praying for everyone in Southern California!! ! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
James has been in Los Angeles for seven years and calls the city home.
The major brush fires in SoCal have affected the foothills of Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles coastal neighborhood. Another brush fire erupted in the evening in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena, prompting mandatory evacuations. Then, the Hurst Fire erupted in the Sylmar area late Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service said winds are expected to peak in the early hours of Wednesday when gusts could reach 80 mph. Isolated gusts could top 100 mph in the mountains and foothills.
"Widespread damaging north to northeast winds and extreme weather conditions will continue through mid-afternoon," NWS Los Angeles warned Wednesday. "Downed trees and power lines, power outages, hazardous driving conditions, increased traffic, and airport delays should be expected across the Southland. Any wildfires that start will likely spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior."
Red flag warnings are in effect and will remain in place until 6 p.m. Thursday for the Malibu coast, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the San Gabriel Valley, the San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the 5 Freeway and 14 Freeway corridors.
Los Angeles is not in a good spot as things stand, but the hope is that things will get better by the time the Lakers take the court on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Lakers will look to bring a bit of joy to their fans and city in this dark time.
Download the Watch Duty app, or track the wildfire at Watch Duty - Wildfire Maps & Alerts
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation
Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.