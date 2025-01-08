Lakers News: JJ Redick's Family Among Those Evacuated From SoCal Fire
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Tuesday night to the Dallas Mavericks, 118-97.
The Lakers played some of their worst basketball against a depleted Mavericks team, but that is a footnote for the people in Los Angeles as fires swept through the city on Tuesday due to strong winds.
Many families were affected by the fires, and many had to evacuate their homes, including the family of Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
After the game, Redick acknowledged the situation back home and mentioned how his family had to evacuate.
"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now," Redick said. "That's where I live.
"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."
According to CNN, tens of thousands of people have been told to evacuate as a fast-growing fire destroys homes in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. Many were forced to abandon cars in the seaside neighborhood sandwiched between Malibu and Santa Monica, which have also issued evacuation orders. With traffic slowing evacuations, and flames jumping the highway, some considered sheltering on the beach.
Although the Pacific Palisades fire was bad, two others around the city were just as deadly: the Hurst fire, which is north of San Fernando, and the Easton fire in Altadena.
The blaze began at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and as things stand on Wednesday, they are not out of the woods just yet.
The TNT broadcast reported that the Lakers flight to Los Angeles would be delayed, but the team said the flight was still scheduled for Tuesday night despite the potential for smoke-filled skies in the L.A. area forcing alternate routes.
The Lakers will play back home on Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets. The hope is that things will improve in the city by the time the game tip-offs, which will be at 7:30 p.m. PT.
