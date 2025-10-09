Lakers’ LeBron James to Miss Start of Season With Injury, What Does It Mean for LA?
The Los Angeles Lakers' superstar forward, LeBron James, will miss the next 3-4 weeks with sciatica on his right side.
The 40-year-old supertar will miss the Lakers' season opener on October 21 against the Golden State Warriors and possibly a lot more. James will be re-evaluated in roughly a month.
James has not participated in training camp and has missed the Lakers' first two preseason games.
Prior to the news dropping, Lakers head coach JJ Redick said James is "on his own timeline." There was a good chance that James would miss the entire preseason, but there was optimism that he would suit up for the season opener.
However, that is now out the window, and he could miss the Lakers' first 14 games of the season. That is, if all goes well.
James' absence is a massive blow to start the season, as they will be without their second-best player. The 21-time All-Star has been able to stay healthy for at least most of his Lakers career, but this injury appears to be too much for the future Hall of Famer to handle.
Who Starts in Place of LeBron James?
The Lakers have several options to replace James in the starting lineup. LA added two pieces this offseason to bolster their backcourt and frontcourt, including Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia. Either two could fill that void in the starting lineup; it just depends on how Redick and his staff feel about it.
The most obvious answer to replace James is Rui Hachimura. Hachimura has been a common fixture in the Lakers' starting lineup, especially last season.
A few days ago, Hachimura was asked about being in the starting lineup, and he shared his honest thoughts.
“I mean, it’s coach’s decision,” Hachimura said. “It’s not my decision. It’s not really about who’s starting and not. It’s just the minutes and who can be on the court longer. I think it’s — for me — just whatever the team needs me to do, but we’vebeen building the chemistry that I’ve been in the starting five for two, three years. So whatever they decide I have to do, it’s just a matter of the chemistry, how we can build and we can be on the court together and how we can give an impact.”
The Lakers will now rely heavily on Luka Doncic to carry the load at the start of the season, alongside Austin Reaves.
