Lakers Guard Returns To Practice After Missing Time With Injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart made a return to practice on Tuesday after dealing with an Achilles injury.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Smart participated in most of practice.
Smart missed the first two preseason games of the purple and gold. He was ruled out last week, a day before their first preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns.
The Lakers hope the 31-year-old veteran guard will be healthy enough to play this week when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday for their third preseason game.
There is no indication of when he will come back, but the fact that he is back on the court is a positive sign.
