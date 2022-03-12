Lakers: LeBron James Understanding of Frustrations From Fans

The boo birds were out once again at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night. And once again, they were directed at Russell Westbrook. The UCLA product put up another disappointing performance, scoring 5 points and shooting abysmally from the field. The missed lay-ups were the final straw for fans in Los Angeles though.

But the good news is that Lakers fans did end up with a lot to cheer about. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk both brought the crowd to their feet with impressive athletic plays in this contest. But another outstanding performance from LeBron James electrified Los Angeles.

James once again scored 50 points and carried the Lakers to a win. He spoke after the game about his desire to give the fans something to cheer about, recognizing how tough this season has been.

“The Laker faithful knows when bad basketball is being played, and they know when good basketball is being played. They have the right to have any response they want."

James gave them everything they paid for and a little more in this one.

"I feel like I just try to give them an opportunity to have memorable nights as well. Try to give them something to cheer for, give them something to feel good about on a nightly basis. I know it hasn’t been as great as they would like for it to be this year but you take the small wins when they come, for sure.”

The Lakers and their fanbase desperately needed a win last night, and LeBron gave it to them. They will go as far as he can carry them this season.