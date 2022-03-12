Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Understanding of Frustrations From Fans

Lakers: LeBron James Understanding of Frustrations From Fans

Lakers fans have had a very frustrating year, and LeBron James knows it.

Lakers fans have had a very frustrating year, and LeBron James knows it.

The boo birds were out once again at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night. And once again, they were directed at Russell Westbrook. The UCLA product put up another disappointing performance, scoring 5 points and shooting abysmally from the field. The missed lay-ups were the final straw for fans in Los Angeles though. 

But the good news is that Lakers fans did end up with a  lot to cheer about. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk both brought the crowd to their feet with impressive athletic plays in this contest. But another outstanding performance from LeBron James electrified Los Angeles. 

James once again scored 50 points and carried the Lakers to a win. He spoke after the game about his desire to give the fans something to cheer about, recognizing how tough this season has been. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The Laker faithful knows when bad basketball is being played, and they know when good basketball is being played. They have the right to have any response they want."

James gave them everything they paid for and a little more in this one. 

"I feel like I just try to give them an opportunity to have memorable nights as well. Try to give them something to cheer for, give them something to feel good about on a nightly basis. I know it hasn’t been as great as they would like for it to be this year but you take the small wins when they come, for sure.”

The Lakers and their fanbase desperately needed a win last night, and LeBron gave it to them. They will go as far as he can carry them this season.

Talen Horton-Tucker
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Addresses Screaming Into Kyle Kuzma's Face

By Brook Smith1 hour ago
USATSI_17878168
News

Lakers: LeBron James Goes Off For 50 Points in Win Over the Wizards

By Brook Smith3 hours ago
Westbrook Beverley
News

Lakers: Patrick Beverley Says That Russell Westbrook Severely Damaged His Career

By Brook Smith21 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Laker Fans React to Brian Windhorst Blockbuster Trade Proposal

By Brook SmithMar 11, 2022
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: One Game Against Kobe Bryant Got DeMar DeRozan to Stop Wearing Jordans

By Brook SmithMar 11, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: James Worthy's Harsh Words For This Los Angeles Team

By Brook SmithMar 11, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Questionable Again on Friday Against Washington

By Brook SmithMar 10, 2022
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers: Steph Curry Voices His Support For Russell Westbrook

By Brook SmithMar 10, 2022