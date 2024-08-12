Lakers' LeBron James Weighs in On 2028 Olympics Possibility
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James just helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This victory likely culminates the legendary career of James in international play, considering he has spoken at length about retirement coming down the line soon.
James will turn 40 years old in the middle of the upcoming season, likely giving him only a few more years of basketball left. While retirement is coming up, James is still playing at a very high level.
At times with Team USA, James looked like the best player on a complete team of All-Star talent. Dubbed "Captain America", James held that title with pride and helped guide his team to the gold medal win.
He also won the MVP honor of the Games, showing that he is still among the best players in the world. Even at his age, James continued to perform at a level that we have never seen before.
After the fact, many started to question whether this was the last we would see him at the Olympics for Team USA. Many have speculated if James could participate in the 2028 Olympic Games and James responded.
James weighed in on the possibility that he could end up playing the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. He shot down the idea fairly quickly but did leave a smidge of hope for any fans who are holding out for it to happen.
“I can’t see myself playing in Los Angeles 2028. I didn’t see myself playing in Paris 2024 too. But four years from now, I can’t see it.”
For James to play in 2028, he would need to stay at a certain level on the floor. While nobody is going to count him out, it's unlikely that he will be part of the roster.
If by some chance, James is still playing in 2028, he could serve as a leader for Team USA on the bench. Playing in 2028 would give James a chance to go for his fourth gold medal and could be the final time that he steps onto a basketball court in the public eye.
For now, James is focused on helping the Lakers be as good as they can be for the upcoming season. Los Angeles will have a fighting chance with James still playing at a high level, especially with fellow Team USA star Anthony Davis on the team.
Never say never but it seems that James has played his final game as a member of Team USA. If his time at the Olympics is done, he at least goes out on top as a gold medalist once again.
