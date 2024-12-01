Lakers Legend James Worthy Calls Out Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four of their last five games to the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder. In the most recent losses to the Suns and Thunder, Anthony Davis has struggled to score.
Davis started the 2024-25 campaign on a hot streak and was the leading scorer in league. But as of late, Davis has failed to keep up a strong scoring performance.
Lakers legend James Worthy had harsh words for Davis after the forward took just one shot throughout the fourth quarter in the Lakers' 104-93 loss to the Thunder.
“[Anthony Davis] has proven that he’s not the player to say, ‘Give me the damn ball.’ He’ll fade,” Worthy said.
Worthy brings up an issue several fans have addressed about Davis. Although the forward is extremely gifted, Davis hasn't quite lived up to being the generational talent he was once poised to be.
As LeBron James ages out of his star role, the Lakers have turned to Davis to keep the team afloat. However, Worthy doesn't think he is the player to take the final shot.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick shared some insight on Davis' regression on offense in the team's last two contests.
“Clearly, a lot of attention to detail on the game plan around him, to be honest with you," Redick said. "Just in terms of a lot of the similar actions we run. We have a bunch of different ways to get him the ball, they’re not necessarily one play, and they had prepared well.
“When he was able to get the ball in his normal spots, just the amount of bodies, but again, the second straight game that a team has done that, and he’s been a willing passer. Again, seven assists. He didn’t score the ball like he normally scores the ball, but he had an outstanding game.
The hope is that Davis gets out of his scoring slump sooner rather than later since the Lakers have relied on his dominant performance to start this season. Davis will have some soul-searching to do as he has the opportunity to establish a consistent identity for the Lakers this year as the team's star.
According to Worthy, he doesn't think Davis will rise to the occasion.
