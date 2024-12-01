Lakers Predicted to Land For $96M Star in Massive Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline this year. The team is still looking to compete for a title but in order to do so, they will need to add more firepower to the roster.
In the proposed trade deal, Ishaan Bhattacharya of Fadeaway World has Los Angeles dealing with the Miami Heat. Here is what the deal would look like:
Lakers Receive: Guard Terry Rozier, center Haywood Highsmith, and wing Josh Richardson
Heat Receive: Forward Rui Hachimura, guard Gabe Vincent, center Christian Wood, wing Maxwell Lewis, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2027 second-round draft pick
"This deal gives the Lakers the point guard they need while opening up a roster spot and getting rid of dead weight. There will be pain on the Lakers' side with the loss of Hachimura, but they add two other rotational players in exchange for a package of players who look out of place on the Lakers right now."
While on the surface this deal looks like a lot from Los Angeles, it's actually a well-thought-out trade. The Lakers would be landing three quality role players for essentially Hachimura.
Vincent hasn't given the Lakers much of anything, Wood hasn't played this season, and Lewis is a project player where things currently stand. This deal could change the trajectory of the Lakers' season if it were to be executed.
This trade could help the Lakers in a multitude of ways, giving them answers to different holes along the roster. Rozier would be the main piece of this deal, helping the team with its defense and 3-point shooting.
For the year, he is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Rozier is also shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line and would give Los Angeles another shooter.
Highsmith could help fill the void in the frontcourt for the Lakers. The big man could backup Anthony Davis and provide a strong presence on the inside.
For the year, Highsmith has averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Highsmith can also space the floor, shooting 39.0 percent from distance this season.
As for Richardson, he is someone that the Lakers have eyed in previous years. The veteran could give the Lakers another wing player who can space the floor.
Richardson is a career 36.3 percent shooter from beyond the 3-point line and he plays decent enough defense.
All in all, this deal could work out very well for the Lakers even if it meant giving up Hachimura.
