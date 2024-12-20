Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Unpacks Specific Reason Fans Aren't Tuning Into NBA
A very popular topic around the NBA in the last few days has been about the ratings or lack thereof. The ratings have slid from last year and are down around 28% from a year ago, which is a significant decrease. This is even after the NBA signed a new media deal for 11 years worth $76 billion.
Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has decided to weigh in on why the ratings might be down in the NBA. There have been a lot of theories as to why this might be the case. Some people have pointed to further cord-cutting. Others have mentioned the number of stars who have missed games due to injury. Johnson has another view on things, and it's certainly unique.
According to Johnson, he seems to think that part of the problem is the lack of rivalries that currently exist in the NBA. He specifically mentions the rivalry that his Lakers had with the Celtics. Johnson doesn't think that the same level of rivalry exists in the modern-day game.
"They don't hate each other," Johnson said on Speak on FS1. "I hated Larry [Bird] and every Celtic. I really don't like you [Paul Pierce] but you my little brother. Now I love you because you're out of that green and white."
Johnson certainly brings up an interesting point. There doesn't seem to be a lot of animosity in the NBA. The Lakers certainly don't have a rivalry with anyone in the league right now. The team they probably hate the most is the Nuggets, but that's just because Denver has eliminated them out of the playoffs each of the last two times they've made it.
The only real animosity that has built is between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic as well as the Bucks and the Pacers. None of the major, big brands of the NBA have rivalries with each other anymore. That may not be the biggest reason why ratings are down, but it could be a contributing factor.
Johnson has been around the NBA for a long time. He certainly knows what it means to be a great player in this league. He also knows what it means to be in a true rivalry. You can't manufacture rivalries, so this might not be something the league can fix right away.
There are certainly other issues related to the ratings that they can fix, though.
