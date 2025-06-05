Lakers Legend Shaq Reveals Brutal Way He Used to Push Kobe Bryant
The late '90s and early 2000s marked one of the many golden eras in Los Angeles Lakers history — a time defined by the dominance of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.
Together, they didn’t just become Lakers legends — they cemented themselves as two of the greatest to ever play the game. Their three championships as a duo stand as a lasting testament to their greatness and the dynasty they built in purple and gold.
The duo of Braynt and O’Neal had their fair share of ups and downs; however, this duo experienced a ton of downs off the court. On the court, no one could stop them; off the court, it was a different story.
O’Neal and Bryant were never the best of friends. In a recent appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, O’Neal shared a story of how he pushed Bryant to the brink one time, and how the Lakers' front office had to step in.
“I hazed Kobe one time and it's like the FBI came to my room the next morning,” O'Neal said. “They was like, ‘he’s off limits.’ I was like, what you mean he off limits? Like he off limits…Jerry West came down, Mitch Kupchak, Magic brought his punk ass down like hey man leave him alone.”
Bryant and O’Neal would clash more times than not due to their very different personalities. While O’Neal is outgoing, charismatic, and humorous, Bryant was quite the opposite in his playing career. The late great Lakers legend was an intense competitor, dedicated, and had a relentless work ethic.
Although that was the case, they accomplished things that not too many others have and will in their NBA careers. O’Neal discussed his relationship with Bryant and stated that he would not change a thing.
“A lot of people are like if you had it all over to do again would you have a better relationship what would you do. Answer is nothing, I know I drove him crazy because as a leader that’s what you do. I’m sure there’s a lot of guys on your football team that you know are really good, but you know they can be a whole lot better so you push their buttons.
He continued, “Like I used to tell him he wasn’t great, like I don’t give a f—k what they say about you. This is my f—ing team mother f—-er and you follow suit. And it used to drive him crazy. Listen I know I got to average 20 or 30, what are you going to do you little punk. And he was trying to always outdo me.”
The superstar duo won three championships together and appeared in four NBA Finals in their eight seasons together.
