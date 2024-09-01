Lakers Legend Strangely Calls Out Speculative LA Fanbase
Recently, there have been rumors and speculation over the Los Angeles Lakers potentially adding an NBA All-Star to their team. And one Lakers legend is sick of hearing it.
The Lakers fanbase is known for linking every potential NBA star player to Los Angeles. After all, this is the organization that brought in Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Payton, Karl Malone, and LeBron James.
Most recently, the fans have connected Dallas Mavericks star and current NBA scoring leader Luka Dončić to the team, and it gained credibility when NBA insiders began speaking about it.
However, former Laker Robert Horry dismissed this notion on a recent episode of his "Big Shot Bob" podcast, specifically calling out the fanbase for fueling these rumors.
"It's either those Laker lovers who are trying to throw rumors out there," Horry said, "or it's just people sitting around thinking, 'What insane s*** can we say?'"
After debunking the rumor due to Dončić's contract having three more years on it and recognizing that the Lakers need more help on defense than scoring, Horry continued to call out Los Angeles for this repeated behavior.
"You always hear anybody that the next star, regardless of who they are is always going to be connected to the Lakers," Horry said. "Like you said, we talked about it with Giannis a few years ago. Now it's Luka's turn."
"At some point of time down the line, hell, it's going to be [Victor Wembanyama]. Give it two, three seasons especially if the [San Antonio] Spurs aren't doing anything or Wemby may not be 'happy', you going to see his name connected to the Lakers. All in on Wemby."
While it would be cool to have Wembanyama or Dončić in Los Angeles, Horry is correct in saying that they don't really solve any of the problems the Lakers are facing right now. He would know, he's one seven NBA Championships, three with the Lakers.
Horry played for the Lakers when they won the NBA Championships in 2000, 2001, and 2002. While Shaw and Kobe Bryant were the stars at the time, these wins wouldn't have been possible without the supporting performances of Derek Fisher, Ron Harper, Rick Fox, Glenn Rice, and Horry.
Currently, Los Angeles has two great superstars with James and Anthony Davis. Additionally, they have great shooters with Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.
What the team needs is someone who can cover their defensive blind spots. Who can fill that spot remains to be seen.
