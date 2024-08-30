Former Lakers Champ Critical of Proposed Luka Doncic-to-LA Trade
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering the twilight years of his career. Though many might feel that has been the case for the past handful of seasons, as he enters his age 40 season, that sentiment couldn't be truer.
James may still be at the top of his game, but it's clear that his time in the NBA and with the Lakers will end sooner rather than later.
The time will come soon, leaving the Lakers in quite a predicament. James' eventual departure could lead the team into a rebuild; however, that's the last thing the front office wants to experience, especially after how the mid-2010s went for the Lakers. On top of that, the front office wants to build off of Anthony Davis, but they don't want it to stop there.
A recent report by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor shared that the Lakers will be eyeing one of the best players in the league once James calls it quits, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić.
"I've reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka in the future. We'll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals. Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out. But the Lakers, by not trading their future picks, clearly they're still thinking long term at this point. They're not going all in as you might expect many teams to do with LeBron James."
Only time will tell if the Lakers will do such a thing. However, former Lakers champion and forward Robert Horry isn't a big fan of L.A. potentially acquiring Dončić. Horry shared this in his "Big Shot Bob" podcast.
"You gotta think about this. Luka's be gonna how old? Like 31, 32? … He ain't the best defensive player now and that's the Lakers' problem! You got to have some athletic guys that can play some defense and Luka, he can score the best of them, but we also know you got to take beers out of his hand, because he ain't the one that stay in shape!"
The Lakers are driven by acquiring some of the biggest stars ever to grace the NBA, so there's a good chance they will do their best to acquire him. However, knowing that Dončić is a Dallas Maverick, it's doubtful that they will let him leave, especially for Los Angeles.
Dončić is under contract for the next three seasons and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent for his age 28 season. Never say never when it comes to the Lakers, but it's clear Horry won't be a fan of it unless Dončić changes his approach to the game.
