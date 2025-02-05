Lakers Looking to Land Bruising Center From West Rival: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will continue to look to make big moves as the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday.
The Lakers pulled off the most stunning and shocking trades in the sport's history, and while they did that, they aren't done retooling this season, and they can't.
Los Angeles had some issues at center with Anthony Davis on their side, and now even more so with his loss. Because of that, the mission as we approach the deadline for L.A. is clear: get a center.
It is essential that the Lakers get a big man to pair with Luka Dončić and LeBron James for not only the rest of this season but possibly for seasons to come alongside Dončić.
The Lakers will be scoring the league, and one name they are reportedly targeting is veteran center Steven Adams.
The Athletic's Sam Amick shared in his recent column.
“League sources say the Lakers have had talks with Houston about 31-year-old big man Steven Adams (who is on an expiring deal worth $12.6 million). And while the two sides have been significantly apart, with no signs that a deal will actually get done, those talks offers some clarity as to what Pelinka has been thinking here.”
The veteran center is currently with the Houston Rockets, where he has been solid, but limited, for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
In 34 games, he has averaged 3.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.5 blocks while shooting 58.1 percent from the field in 12.5 minutes of action.
Adams is more used as a depth piece for the Rockets, so he shouldn't be expensive on the trade market. However, the Rockets have expressed that they are in no business with buying this trade deadline as they believe in their current group.
If the Lakers were to land Adams, he would be their starting center. Adams may not be what he once was in Oklahoma City, but he could provide the team with physicality.
During Dončić's news conference on Tuesday, Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka discussed the pursuit of a big man.
“We know we have a need for a big,” Pelinka told reporters. “The market for bigs right now, leading into the last two or three days of the trade deadline, is very dry. There's just not a lot available. So maybe we'll be able to do some stuff around the margins.
“I would say, in terms of a big move for that position, it's probably more realistic that that would be something that comesin the off season. But Luka will be at the center of that, as we build for the long term.”
The Lakers could be one or two moves away from seriously competing for the rest of the season.
