Lakers Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Option As He Signs With Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers' quiet offseason continues. They lost out on top free agent point guard Tyus Jones.
Jones and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a one-year deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news via Twitter/X.
Jones shared why he chose Phoenix over the other 29 teams to ESPN.
"The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels to me and my family -- beginning with the way [governor] Mat Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how coach [Mike Budenholzer] showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard," Jones told ESPN on Saturday.
"My agent [Bradbury] walked me and my family through multiple free agent offers and sign-and-trade proposals at a number of different financial levels, but the Suns' opportunity is where I can best maximize my value for a return to free agency next year as well as give myself a chance to be part of what I think will be a special team and season."
For the last two seasons, Jones has proven to be among the top point guards in the NBA. Jones may not be an All-NBA or All-Star player, but he does the little things needed to win games. Last year, Jones had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 7.35, the highest of any player in a season since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78.
Jones is the ultimate point guard, and he also shot 41 percent from three in his line season with the worst team in the league, the Washington Wizards.
The 28-year-old will join last year's No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
