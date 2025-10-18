Lakers' Luka Doncic Wants to Play With LeBron James Past This Season: Report
LeBron James is entering unprecedented territory.
Approaching his 23rd season, it's unheard of for an NBA player to be playing at an All-Star level this deep into what's been an incredibly illustrious career. No one really knows what James plans to do. He can clearly keep playing at above league-average level realistically for the next 3-5 seasons.
However, due to the wear and tear of a lengthy NBA season, the prospect of hanging up the sneakers also seems to be plausible.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN has been covering James and the Lakers specifically for years. He's very dialed into the franchise's collective heartbeat. He recently put together an article looking at James and his upcoming season.
At this stage in his career, the year could go several different directions. One note McMenamin delicately revealed was that Luka Doncic actually has real interest in continuing to suit up alongside the iconic player.
"As great as James has been, extending his prime well beyond any reasonable actuarial table, there is a natural question as to how his timeline syncs up with the team's two other best players, both of whom are in their mid 20s. Doncic and Reaves, for their part, love playing with James and want the partnership to continue, sources told ESPN.
"Doncic, who idolized James growing up, has enjoyed their partnership and believes James is vital to L.A.'s ability to win now, sources said. He is also undaunted by any spectacle or circus that could come with pairing up with James as he closes out his career because Doncic already experienced an aging legend on his farewell tour when Dirk Nowitzki's last season with the Dallas Mavericks coincided with Doncic's rookie year. Doncic found the time with Nowitzki to be invaluable, sources said."
There's a couple interesting points illustrated by McMenamin here. The timeline between James and Doncic does not sync up. James is rightfully able to ask for a good salary and not take some sort of discount given what he still brings the court.
The Lakers' situation could be complicated further with the prospect of re-signing Austin Reaves this offseason. At the same time, given what Doncic means to the franchise, the Lakers could end up placating their new superstar by bringing James back (something they've done with other franchise players in the past).
