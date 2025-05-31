Lakers' Luka Doncic Will Appear on LeBron James' Podcast
The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge trade to acquire Luka Doncic a couple of weeks before the trade deadline. It was a trade that surprised everyone else around the NBA.
That trade was supposed to elevate the Lakers into title contention this season. Instead, Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, this is a critical offseason for the Lakers, especially for Doncic. He needs to get in shape so that he can be able to perform better in the playoffs, especially on the defensive end of the court.
Read more: Top 5 LeBron James Lakers Moments
The hope was that hanging around LeBron James would help him develop some better habits. No one in the league works harder to maintain his body than James.
Perhaps Lakers fans will get some insight into that relationship soon because Doncic is set to appear on James' podcast with Steve Nash. He will be on the Mind The Game Podcast.
Doncic will be on an episode that releases on Sunday, so Lakers fans should be excited for the release of the episode. James might broach some of the criticism that Doncic has received from the media.
If anyone understands how to navigate criticism from the media, it's James. Despite never having a major scandal in his 20+ NBA career, he still is under the microscope every single season.
A lot of the podcast will be about how Doncic sees the game, which will be interesting to hear about as well. All three guys on this podcast see the game in a way that very few players do.
More Lakers news: Showtime Lakers Shockingly Compared to 2025 Pacers
The Lakers are hoping that Doncic and James can lead the team to a title next season. They are running out of time to win another championship with James on the roster.
James is 41 years old, so he is going to retire in the next couple of years. He desperately wants to win another title before that happens, and he thinks Doncic can help him achieve that goal.
After being traded to the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former LeBron James Teammate Has Rough Prediction on Lakers Future
Lakers News: Mural of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Restored After Vandalization
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.