Top 5 LeBron James Lakers Moments
The Los Angeles Lakers were ecstatic when they were able to sign LeBron James in free agency following the 2017-2018 season. He signed with the team with the intention of winning titles.
While James has only won one title so far, he has had plenty of memorable moments since he joined the Lakers. He has already played seven seasons in Los Angeles and will likely have at least a couple of more.
While it's hard to whittle down all of James' moments into a top-five list, that is what this article will do.
5. Winning the innagural NBA Cup
The first NBA Cup was played two seasons ago and had a lot of juice to it. With it being a novel idea, a lot of NBA fans were interested to see just how intense the games would be.
They certainly were intense, and the Lakers made the finals. They took on the Indiana Pacers and took them down with relative ease, thanks to a great performance from James. He had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the clinching game.
4. James joins the 10K, 10K, 10K club
While playing with the Lakers, he has set numerous career records due to his incredible longevity. One of those records is becoming the first player to ever join the 10K, 10K, 10K club.
During the 2021-22 season, he became the only player in NBA history to score 10,000 career points, grab 10,000 career rebounds, and have 10,000 career assists.
The fact that James is still able to put up these kinds of numbers is incredible. He has maintained a level of excellence tha tmight never be matched.
3. Playing an NBA game with his son
This was a huge story to begin this season. After Bronny James was a second-round pick by the Lakers, James played a game with him, becoming the first father-son duo to ever play in an NBA game together.
This was certainly more than just a historic moment for his Lakers career, but tit was a historic moment for his family, as well. Bronny could still turn into a rotation player in the next couple of years, too.
2. James sets the all-time scoring record
Becoming the player to score the most points in the history of the NBA is a pretty big deal. The fact that he was breaking another Lakers' legend's record made it even more special.
James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in NBA history on February 8th, 2023, in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Lakers ended up losing that game, it was still an all-time moment for James.
1. Winning the 2020 NBA title in the bubble
To this point, James' crowning achievement as a Lakers player is winning the title in the bubble in Orlando. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to win it all.
James was excellent during the entire bubble run, as he used the pause in the NBA season to get rested up for this run. He won his fourth NBA Finals MVP en route to winning this title.
