Lakers News: Mural of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Restored After Vandalization
A mural dedicated to the Laker legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant has now been restored after being vandalized a month ago.
Downtown L.A. is full of murals dedicated to Bryant and his daughter, though on April 29th, one of them was found covered in graffiti.
The mural was done by artist Louie Palsino, who made the artwork shortly after their passing. It was located on Main Street near West 14th Street.
There was a GoFundMe made in order to have the artist fully restore the mural, with a goal of $5,000. Thanks to the generous donation of newly minted superstar Luka Doncic, it hit the goal quickly.
"It was always important to give back to the community," Doncic told reporters after a practice regarding the donation. "They gave me so much, so I just want to give back."
The donation was made through Doncic's foundation, which accompanied a statement by Doncic through a representative that further explained the reason for the donation.
“Kobe is L.A. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization and to me personally,” Doncic said.
“I’m happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored.”
Once the money came in, the artist got right to work, and now it is fully done and ready for the public to enjoy once more, this time without any interferences.
As for Palsino, he was grateful that Doncic made the donation to have the artwork restored in honor of a massive L.A. icon.
“As in life, unfortunate situations will always arise and is expected but it’s all about how we rebound from those situations,” Palsino told the Los Angeles Times.
"I'd like to say thank you to Luka and I'm proud he is a Laker now and representing Los Angeles and I know Kobe is proud.
"I'm sure this alone will have him in the hearts of everyone in Los Angeles."
