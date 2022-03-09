Lakers: Magic Johnson Sounds Off on Fans Threatening Russell Westbrook's Family

Things have reached a very ugly point for the Lakers and Russell Westbrook. They're clearly frustrated by him, demonstrated by their apparent willingness to play him off of the bench. But he also seems incredibly unhappy playing for them right now, and that's carried over off of the court.

Russ spoke this week after he had an altercation with a fan in San Antonio. The fan in question was repeatedly calling him Westbrick, and Russ was having none of it. After the game, he talked about the verbal abuse he and his family have endured since coming to Los Angeles.

And Magic Johnson was not about to let that happen. The Lakers legend took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his opinion on the matter, calling out fans who were going after Westbrook's family.

"Laker Nation, it's our responsibility to come together and support Russell Westbrook and his family. Threats and attacks on the Westbrook family are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. There's no place in sports for this type of behavior, period."

Fandom is one thing, but threatening a player's family reaches a whole new level of disrespect. But that's where the Lakers are at this season. They've stumbled into a 28-36 record and are just barely holding onto the 9th seed in the Western Conference.

Westbrook hasn't been THE issue, but he's certainly been part of it. He's shooting just above 40 percent from the field and his range from deep has been atrocious. Add in the fact that he's making $44 million this year, and Lakers fans have an easy target for their frustration.

Fans should always be able to voice their frustrations but keep it civil.