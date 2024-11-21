Lakers News: 2 Injured LA Forwards Could Return Next Week
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a six-game winning streak due to excellent play by Anthony Davis, and LeBron James, and breakthrough performances by rookie Dalton Knecht.
While these are all exciting developments, two key players from the Lakers rotation have been missing: power forward Rui Hachimura and center/power forward Jaxson Hayes.
Both players are currently out with injury. Hachimura suffered a sprained ankle during a game while Hayes experienced the same injury during a practice.
Fortunately, it looks like Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick has positive updates on both fronts, per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.
“We’re hoping to have [Hachimura] back this week at some point,” Redick said before the Lakers' victory over the Utah Jazz.
Additionally, it looked like Hayes had been showing swift improvement as well.
“He’s progressing well,” Redick said. “He was able to do some stuff on the court. I think the next step for him is probably just … he was really good with linear. It’s more just all the other movement stuff that he’s gotta continue to build up his strength."
"Again, like Rui, we’re hoping to have him back at some point this week, but we expect him to fit within that time period of two weeks.”
Hachimura has thrived with Redick as head coach. So far this season, he has averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.
Although he is not a starter, Hayes is also an important piece when it comes to moving the roster around. In the 10 games he has played, Hayes has averaged 6.3 points, 4.6 total rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks.
Currently, forward Cam Reddish has been filling in as starter instead of Hachimura. When Hachimura returns, Redick will face the tough decision of who makes the starting five between Reddish, Hachimura, and Knecht.
So far this season, Reddish has averaged 4.6 points, 2.9 total rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 assists per game across eight games, five of which he started.
Meanwhile, Knecht is averaging 11.3 points, 2.5 total rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.5 steals across 14 games, four of which he started. This comes right after an incredible performance where he scored 37 points and sunk nine 3-pointers.
In the end, it's going to come down to whether Redick thinks he needs more offense or defense on the floor. That being said, having too many options is a good problem to have.
