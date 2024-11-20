Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Ties NBA Rookie Record for Most Threes in a Game
Los Angeles Lakers rookie forward Dalton Knecht was a man on fire on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz.
Knecht was hot, and even that's an understatement. Knecht finished the game, tying an NBA rookie record for most threes in a game.
Although he tied the overall rookie record, Knecht set the Lakers' rookie record for most threes in a game.
The 23-year-old scored 21 points in the third quarter alone, which led him to tie the NBA record. Knecht scored 18 points in three minutes and, shooting 6-for-6 from the field in that span, and went 3-for-3 from the charity stripe.
He's a look at how it transpired.
Knecht finished the game with a career-high 37 points, along with nine made threes on 12-for-16 shooting from the field. Knecht also added five rebounds and one steal.
The Lakers earned their sixth consecutive win over the Jazz, improve to a 10-4 record and move to 2-0 in NBA Cup play.