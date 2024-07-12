Lakers News: Bryce James Hilariously Recreates Classic LeBron Meme
With the recent drafting of Bronny James to the Lakers, Lebron James and his eldest son have been getting swarmed with attention from the media.
James' youngest son, 17-year-old Bryce James, decided it was his turn to get some attention as he recreated an iconic Lebron meme.
From a devastating cry photo with the Cleveland Cavaliers to a death stare directed at the Boston Celtics photo while with the Miami Heat, to a frustrated reaction toward a teammate in the final seconds of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA finals, Lebron has been the center of multiple viral memes over the years. But, this recreation was for something much more positive.
In the original post, the eldest James was widely smiling by the pool with his hand on his head and captioned it, "Smiling through it all! Can't believe this my life." The picture was shared via Instagram stories in 2018 and was believed to be a response to Fox news anchor Laura Ingraham who told James to "shut up and dribble", according to People.com. Fans quickly turned it into a viral meme that is still used to this day.
On July 5, Bryce James brought the meme back to life through his own recreation. He stood in the pool with the exact same expression, pose, and caption as his father's 2018 post, gaining attention from several media platforms.
Following the recreation, the youngest James shared another picture on his Instagram story with the caption "Iykyk", which is an acronym for the phrase "If you know, you know".
His father found Bryce's post to be humorous, responding on his own Instagram story with laughing emojis.
Although Bryce is not rated as highly as Bronny was at his age, the rising Sierra Canyon high school senior could still join the James legacy in the NBA in future years.
