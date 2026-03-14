Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Jaxson Hayes & Maxi Kleber Update

After winning four straight games, the Los Angeles Lakers will face a tough challenge on Saturday, facing Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

The team has been dealing with some injuries over the last few games, but Los Angeles got some good news on Friday, with only two players on the injury report.

LeBron James & Marcus Smart Off Lakers’ Injury Report

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Even though Jaxson Hayes (back soreness) and Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) are still on the report, LeBron James and Marcus Smart have been cleared to play. Hayes is currently considered probable to play against the Nuggets, while Kleber remains out.

James made his return to the floor on Thursday night after missing three straight games due to a hip contusion and left foot arthritis. He looked as if he hadn't missed any time, racking up 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

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