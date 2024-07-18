Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Shows Off Funny Personality With Fans
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Dalton Knecht is already turning heads during the Summer League. After a rough start to the California Classic, Knecht has been playing brilliant basketball since he arrived in Las Vegas.
The 23-year-old rookie has been the star for the Lakers, and he's certainly been living up to his nickname. Knecht has earned the nickname 'Knecht 4' and made it known during the team's last game against the Boston Celtics.
Knecht posted a story on Instagram of him signing the classic strategy game of 'Connect 4.'
In two games in Las Vegas, Knecht has been the Lakers' best player, averaging 22.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three. Although that is a small sample size, there is no doubting Knecht's offensive ability to score the basketball.
The Lakers selected Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Many viewed Knecht as a top-10 pick in the draft, but for some reason, he fell to the Lakers outside of the lottery. If Knecht can continue his stellar play for the remainder of the summer and into training camp, he could be a viable piece in the Lakers rotation right out of the gate.
Knecht 4 is just getting started.
