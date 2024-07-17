Lakers Miss Out On Yet Another Linked Free Agent Target
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to wait around through the offseason, talented players continue to be taken off the board by opposing teams. Los Angeles has been linked with multiple players this summer but has yet to do anything other than re-sign their own guys.
Following a missed attempt to land guard Klay Thompson, Los Angeles has taken a patient approach to the offseason. But they had been linked with guard Gary Trent Jr. in recent weeks.
However, while the Lakers sat on their hands, Trent Jr. looked around the market and is now no longer an option for the team. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Trent Jr. has agreed to join the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal.
Trent Jr. saw his market dip throughout the offseason and he now lands with Milwaukee as both a chance to win a title and a way to increase his value around the league. The Lakers have been used in this way previously but where things currently stand, the team is at capacity roster-wise.
If the Lakers want to make any more moves this offseason, they will have to rid themselves of roster space and some cap space as well. General manager Rob Pelinka has come under fire for his inactivity, especially with talent continuing to come off the board.
The Lakers have a good, not great team at the moment but with two stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they owe it to them to continue adding. It remains to be seen what the organization will do but fans could be in for a long summer.
