Lakers News: Dan Hurley's Wife Continues Strange Media Tour Following UConn Decision
While the news of the Los Angeles Lakers pursuit of UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley is over, the Hurley family sure hasn't stopped talking about it. Both Hurley and his wife Andrea have gone on a mini media tour to discuss the situation.
In an interview with WFSB, Andrea spoke about the Lakers' pursuit of her husband.
“They sent their plane,” Andrea Hurley told WFSB. “They — literally attention to detail, they made us feel welcomed and they wanted to be a part of our family, and they wanted us a part of their family. And it was just so sincere and the way that they were talking to us, it was — I sat there, and all I did was cry, of course. And actually why I was there — I just — as I was looking — every time I looked at the owner’s face, I saw another one of our players.
Much like the entire situation with Hurley, this media tour seemed a little off. Hurley ended up staying at UConn so why the need for these extensive interviews? It just adds to the overall fishiness of the situation.
She continued the interview, talking about the players on the Huskies back at UConn.
“And I was just like, ‘No, this is amazing, but we have our kids at home. How do we leave kids that just won back-to-back championships? How about all these new babies that are coming in that could have went anywhere, and they chose to come here to play for Danny?'”
Los Angeles will now move on and while Hurley isn't coming to coach the Lakers, they are still searching for their new leader. Former NBA guard JJ Redick has emerged as the likely favorite for the job and he interviewed with the team over the weekend.
Assuming that the interview went well, the job is probably Redick's to lose. We could soon find out who the next head coach of the Lakers will be.
