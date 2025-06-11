Lakers News: Doc Rivers Reveals Wild Kobe Bryant Memory From 2008 Finals
It's been more than five years since Kobe Bryant has passed away. Yet, he's still in the forefront of millions across the world for the indelible impact he's left on the game of basketball.
Even for those who didn't grow up rooting for him as fans, Bryant's legacy is highly powerful. No one understands this from 'the other side' better than Doc Rivers. The former Boston Celtics head coach went toe-to-toe with Bryant twice in the NBA Finals — coming out with one ring (2008) and losing another seven-game series (2010) in dramatic fashion.
In a story from Jovan Buha, Rivers spoke about the late Lakers legend and the battles the two had when the Boston Celtics squared off versus the Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals. Recent New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was the defensive coordinator on those excellent Boston teams. As Rivers describes, even Thibodeau was flummoxed by the unabated show of respect by the Celtics in a game where it was easily in hand.
“Game 6 was terrific,” Rivers said. “That’s a moment that I remember in 2008. The funniest moment, Kobe knows this, but we were up 1,000 [points] in Game 6 and the guy who you would least expect walks over to me during the game -- Tom Thibodeau -- and he asks me, ‘Are you going to sub out? There’s six minutes and we’re up 42 points.’
“Of all the guys to say that, it’s Tom Thibodeau. And I looked over there at the Lakers and Kobe was still on the floor, and I actually said, ‘When Phil [Jackson] takes that guy out, I take my guys out.’ And Thibs said, ‘You’re safe.’ And I said, ‘Not with that guy on the floor.’
“I was dead serious. I had obviously lost my mind because it was a 42-point lead. But he put that fear in you, man. He could run off threes. I was obviously not good at math, so I was worried about him. Then finally Phil took him out so I could sub. It was good.”
Being a former player himself, it's not surprising to see Rivers have this sort of adoration for Bryant. Rivers was a guy who competed versus some of the best wings in NBA history (including Michael Jordan).
Game often recognizes game, and as Rivers had seen up close and personal, Bryant's jaw-dropping ability to manufacture points made no lead seem safe...even if it was realistically insurmountable for Bryant his teams to overcome.
