Former Lakers Player Gets Into Wild Altercation With Fan in Stands
The Los Angeles Lakers are always trying to find the best talent to add to their roster. That has come mostly through free agency because the Lakers are always seen as a destination.
Free agency is how the Lakers were able to sign LeBron James. It was also how they were able to sign former center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins played for the Lakers during the 2019-20 season.
Unfortunately for Cousins, he didn't actually play a game for the Lakers. He was hurt that season, tearing his ACL over the summer. He did get a championship ring for being on the team, however.
Former Lakers player DeMarcus Cousins has a bizarre confrontation with a fan
Cousins now plays overseas in Puerto Rico. He hasn't played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season, when he played for both the Bucks and the Nuggets that year.
While playing in Puerto Rico, Cousins had an altercation with a fan that was caught on video.
Cousins took issue with the crybaby motion that the fan made, and that turned into each of them flipping each other off. It was a truly bizarre exchange that is, unfortunately, not unlike Cousins.
In addition to the multiple injuries that Cousins has suffered in his career, part of the reason why he hasn't found another NBA team to play for is his temperament.
Cousins has never been able to keep his emotions under control. It was even a concern with teams before he was drafted out of Kentucky back in 2010.
Now that Cousins is 34 and removed from the NBA for three seasons, there's a very good chance that his career in the league is over. He will only be offered opportunities to play overseas.
Cousins was given a championship ring while he played for the Lakers. It's too bad that Los Angeles was never able to get him during his prime. He was one of the best players in the league before he got hurt.
While playing in Puerto Rico, Cousins is averaging 18.2 points, nine rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
