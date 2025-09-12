Lakers News: Draymond Green Reveals NBA's Goat Between LeBron James, Michael Jordan
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has put himself in the conversation for being the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. His resume is simply astounding.
The combination of scoring, passing, rebounding, and timely defense makes him one of the most skilled players in NBA history. Winning four championships with three different teams is impressive, too.
The debate between James and Michael Jordan for G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) has been raging on for over a decade. Warriors forward Draymond Green waded into those waters and gave his opinion on who deserves the title.
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Trade Addressed by Rival All-Star With Cryptic Comment
Draymond Green Calls Lakers Forward LeBron James The GOAT
Green declared James the G.O.A.T. because of the fact that Jordan got to play with Scottie Pippen during all of his championship runs.
“MJ had Pippen, Bron was winning games with Matthew Delladova.. that guy STINKS, no disrespect.”
While that is true, James also won a championship with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on his team, both of whom will likely be in the Hall of Fame when their careers are over.
James also won two championships with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, both of whom are already in the Hall of Fame. Anthony Davis was on his team when the Lakers won the title in 2020.
The notion that James didn't play with all-time greats when he was a champion is completely misguided. He has played with some of the best players in the history of the league in the course of his long career.
More news: Lakers Free Agent Signing With Surprise Team After Disappointing Season: Report
Lakers Forward LeBron James Needs to Make Another Title Run to Solidify His Spot as GOAT
If James wants a better argument for being the GOAT, he needs to win another championship before he retires. Getting five titles would put him equal with Kobe Bryant.
Green is one of James' good friends, so he isn't exactly unbiased when it comes to this argument. He was always going to pick James in this conversation because of that relationship.
This past season with the Lakers, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.