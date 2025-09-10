Lakers Free Agent Signing With Surprise Team After Disappointing Season: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to take a chance on Cam Reddish a couple of years ago. He was a former top-ten pick in the 2019 draft, so the Lakers decided to bring him in.
Reddish was known as more of a defensive option by the time he got to Los Angeles. His offensive game never came around, and he just wasn't a fit for the Lakers anymore.
The Lakers decided to waive him at the end of March, officially ending his tenure with them. Now, he has signed with a surprising team.
Former Laker Cam Reddish Set to Sign Overseas
Reddish has not found an NBA team interested in bringing him in, so he has decided to sign overseas. He reportedly plans to sign with BC Šiauliai in Lithuania to continue his basketball career.
Reddish just hasn't been able to live up to his draft billing out of Duke. His offensive game never quite developed, even if he was a halfway decent defender in the league.
Reddish was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
His time in the NBA might already be done, even though he's still just 26 years old. He's hoping that a good season in Lithuania could get him some calls from other teams in the NBA.
Even if he isn't able to get back into the NBA, he should still be able to carve out a decent career overseas. He's a former NBA player, so he should still be able to make a starting lineup over there.
The Lakers Had No Use for Reddish Last Season
The Lakers made the decision that Reddish was not going to help them in the postseason, so they cut him before the playoffs started. They obviously weren't interested in bringing him back this summer.
Los Angeles still needs defensive-minded players, but they need guys who can shut down perimeter players. Reddish was never able to prove that he was that kind of player. Perhaps he can overseas.
In just 33 games with the Lakers last year, 3.2 points, 2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He shot 40.4 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
