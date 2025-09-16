Lakers News: ESPN Insider Provides New Update on LeBron James’ Retirement Plan
An ESPN expert has a fresh update for when 21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers star power forward LeBron James could finally hang up his Nikes.
Speaking a new episode of his "The Hoop Collective Podcast," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst has pushed back against rumors
"I keep hearing people like this might be the last year," Windhorst said. "This might be the last year. Look, he's been linked to potentially playing in other leagues. I don't know. Maybe. But if he stays healthy, I do not see LeBron James slowing down."
James' longtime agent at Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, has been rumored to be potentially considering a European basketball league. It is known that NBA commissioner Adam Silver is also fast-tracking some kind of NBA sister league in Europe. Would an older James consider hopping over to a cushier, semi-exhibition/champions tour-type gig abroad?
The four-time league MVP is currently on an expiring $52.6 million deal, after failing to come to terms with Los Angeles on a possible one-plus-one (one year guaranteed plus one option) agreement this summer. The Lakers had no problem agreeing to a three-year, $160.8 million maximum contract extension with five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, 14 years James' junior at age 26.
James may not finish his career in L.A., but he certainly seems like he has enough juice to play well beyond his record-extending 23rd NBA season.
In 70 healthy bouts for the 50-32 Lakers last season, the 6-foot-9 pro averaged 24.4 points while slashing .513/.376/.782, 8.2 dimes, 7.8 boards, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per bout. He's still a potent offensive force, finishing among the 2025 All-NBA Second Team.
How Far Can James' Lakers Go?
It's unclear exactly what this Lakers team's ceiling is with James, its second-best player behind Doncic, drawing such an exorbitant salary while being a constant injury risk and being such an awkward defensive fit next to Doncic and Austin Reaves.
Lakers president Rob Pelinka let 3-and-D forward Dorian Finney-Smith depart in free agency to sign with the Houston Rockets on a four-year deal. Pelinka pivoted to signing the younger, cheaper, less-proven combo forward Jake LaRavia — a high-level 3-point shooter but a less-consistent defender. He also brought in a new starting center, Deandre Ayton, and former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart. This is likely a better, more balanced squad than the Lakers were by the postseason last year.
But L.A. may need to make another move or two to truly compete against the class of the West — who as of now appears to be the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Rockets, the Denver Nuggets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
