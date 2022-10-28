Lakers News: First Take Proposes Drastic Step For Lakers

The Lakers have entered unfamiliar (or familiar) territory as they have now gone 0-4 to start the season. The Lakers clearly look like one of the worst teams and some moves need to be made before it's too late.

Among the crazy ideas presented, NBA Analyst Jay Williams suggested that the Lakers should go after the likes of Buddy Hield and another big man using their first round picks. This idea has been suggested before, but Williams took it a step further and even suggested if they don't go after a guy like Hield, they should just start over completely (quotes via First Take).

"Either you trade the picks you have, for the likes of Buddy Hield, maybe get a big, insert some kind of energy before the deadline. Or, you start clean. trade Lebrun James, trade Anthony Davis, trade Russell Westbrook. You can think I'm crazy for trading all three. But you can't look at me and say, if we trade away Lebron James, we are going to bold well or believe in Anthony Davis to carry the torch for this team."

Under LeBron James' contract, he can't be traded until the end of the season, but Williams points to a glaring issue that the Lakers have. They currently have no future and are fighting to be in a win now situation.

The Lakers are only getting older and the west is only getting tougher. Championship aspirations for the Lakers remain as bleak as the way last season ended and the Lakers early schedule could be the blessing needed to show they need help.