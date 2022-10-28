Skip to main content
Lakers News: First Take Proposes Drastic Step For Lakers

Lakers News: First Take Proposes Drastic Step For Lakers

The Lakers need to do something, but will they go as far as trading everything they have?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Lakers have entered unfamiliar (or familiar) territory as they have now gone 0-4 to start the season. The Lakers clearly look like one of the worst teams and some moves need to be made before it's too late. 

Among the crazy ideas presented, NBA Analyst Jay Williams suggested that the Lakers should go after the likes of Buddy Hield and another big man using their first round picks. This idea has been suggested before, but Williams took it a step further and even suggested if they don't go after a guy like Hield, they should just start over completely (quotes via First Take).

"Either you trade the picks you have, for the likes of Buddy Hield, maybe get a big, insert some kind of energy before the deadline. Or, you start clean. trade Lebrun James, trade Anthony Davis, trade Russell Westbrook. You can think I'm crazy for trading all three. But you can't look at me and say, if we trade away Lebron James, we are going to bold well or believe in Anthony Davis to carry the torch for this team."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Under LeBron James' contract, he can't be traded until the end of the season, but Williams points to a glaring issue that the Lakers have. They currently have no future and are fighting to be in a win now situation. 

The Lakers are only getting older and the west is only getting tougher. Championship aspirations for the Lakers remain as bleak as the way last season ended and the Lakers early schedule could be the blessing needed to show they need help. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

lakers retired jerseys
News

Lakers News: Details On Sunday's George Mikan Jersey Retirement Ceremony

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19304736_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Where Does L.A. Rank On Latest Forbes List Of League’s Most Valuable Franchises?

By Ryan Menzie
demar derozan lakers
News

DeMar DeRozan Credits Lakers Hall of Famer For His Own All-Star Work Ethic

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_12251653_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Is Pelicans-Era Anthony Davis Ever Coming Back?

By Ryan Menzie
anthony davis warmups 10-9-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Labored Through Back Pain For 37 Minutes In An October Loss For Some Reason

By Alex Kirschenbaum
jeanie buss office 2019
News

Lakers News: Why It's Okay To Question The Jeanie Buss Era

By Alex Kirschenbaum
patrick beverley damian jones 10-26-22
News

Lakers News: Famous Lakers Fan Begs Rob Pelinka To Fix Team

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook kevin garnett
News

Lakers News: Kevin Garnett Is Rooting For Russell Westbrook

By Alex Kirschenbaum