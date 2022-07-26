Lakers News: Gilbert Arenas Retells Epic LeBron James Playoff Story

The hype for LeBron James coming into the league remains one of the most anticipated players to ever come out of high school to the NBA. James easily lived up to the hype, spending his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before eventually making his way to the Miami Heat, then back to the Cavsn, and now the Lakers.

In his first stint with the Cavaliers, James only made the finals once, but would appear in the playoffs every single season after his rookie season. Among some of his toughest opponents during the early part of his Cavs career was Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas. Arenas got his taste of the future going up against the Cavaliers in the first round from 2006 to 2008.

James and the Cavaliers got the best of the Wizards winning all three times they played (4-2, 4-0, 4-2) with Arenas getting a front row glance of what the league will experience for years to come (quotes via Forgotten Seasons Podcast).

"The first year, we were the better team, I think we just got outsmarted. It was something that I caught watching film. When LeBron wanted to get to the basket and take over, he would give coach a look and that look was to take out the big-man. Once they take out Ilgauskas, we take out Brendan. Our backup big at the time was either Etan or Michael Ruffin. Well, at that point, LeBron is not 6’8 anymore like the [expletive] piece of sheet says.”

To have someone that big and that athletic coming at you full force, there isn't much you can do. Pair that up with the high IQ he has always shown, James undoubtably is a force to be reckoned with.