Lakers News: How JJ Redick Will Approach Summer League Coaching
With the 2024 NBA Draft approaching on Wednesday and Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking at drafting potentially two new young L.A. players via the Nos. 17 and 55 picks. L.A. could also look to package one or both selections into a trade for a more experienced veteran player (starting on draft night, the Lakers will have three tradable first round picks, including this year's)
Naturally, the question of whether or not new head coach JJ Redick would be amenable to getting his head coaching feet wet by leading the Lakers' Summer League squad, including these hypoethical new draft acquisitions, was extended to him during his introductory press conference with the team.
Redick, who has never coached at the college or NBA level in any capacity before, was decidedly non-committal. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Redick revealed that he was potentially open to doing it, and noted that, whether or not he served as the team's head coach for Summer League activities, he would be quite involved in the overall process regardless.
After an exhaustive search that kicked off when L.A. fired former head coach Darvin Ham in early May, Los Angeles decided to hire Redick over a variety of generally more experienced candidates. He has co-hosted a podcast, "Mind The Game," with Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James for the past several months, in addition to his broadcasting duties with ESPN and his time hosting his own podcast, "The Old Man And The Three."
