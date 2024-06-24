Lakers News: Anthony Davis 'Very' Involved In LA Head Coaching Search
The Los Angeles Lakers have welcomed their new head coach, former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick. The former Duke Blue Devil will have a ton to prove now that he is at the helm for arguably the greatest franchise in all of the sports.
The Lakers hope and need to get this hire right after going through a series of head coaches in the last decade. The players on this roster wanted to be sure they got the right guy, which is why superstar big man Anthony Davis was heavily involved in the coaching process.
Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka noted that Davis was "very involved," per Jovan Buha of The Athletic:
Davis, 31, will likely stay longer in the purple and gold than LeBron James due to his age. Davis wants to lead this franchise to another title, and he wanted his opinion to mean something. It's great to hear Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss valued the superstar's opinion and took it into account.
According to Pelinka, Davis seems ecstatic about the hire, and it will be interesting to see how Redick uses the nine-time All-Star. The Laker champion is among the best players in the NBA, and when Davis is healthy and available, there's arguably no one better than the Chicago native.
Davis and Redick will look to build a relationship that hopes to last quite a while. The optimism is at an all-time high at the moment.
