Lakers News: Jeanie Buss at Center of Fan Storm for Recent Gaffes
We are under two weeks away from the start of the 2024 NBA Draft and the Los Angeles Lakers still don't have a head coach in place. While there have been different candidates, the Lakers have yet to settle on anyone.
There is a belief that former NBA guard JJ Redick is the leader for the job and that he could be hired right when the NBA Finals conclude. He has been on the broadcast team for the games and multiple reports have said that he won't do anything until it's done.
But the fanbase has started to get impatient with the current affairs of the team and it has resulted in them calling out owner Jeanie Buss. From the failed pursuit of UConn head coach, Dan Hurley to the team hardly putting out comments about the death of former great Jerry West.
Jim Alexander of the Orange County Register explains.
"The Dan Hurley episode was portrayed nationwide as an embarrassment to the Lakers, although that thinking seems an overreaction. The Lakers’ mistake was probably that the six-year, $70 million contract offer was insufficient, but I noted earlier in the week that I wasn’t sure going up to $100 million would have made a difference…I give Jeanie and Rob Pelinka credit for aiming high. But now they face the risk of circling back to JJ Redick even though the world now knows he wasn’t their first choice. How does that go over?"
According to Alexander, the Lakers looked small with their posts about West.
"But Jerry West’s death on Wednesday, and the statements by Buss personally and the Lakers institutionally reacting to his passing, made the organization look … well, small. They were called out for it on social media, as they should have been"
Buss has done a lot for the league and Lakers organization but the recent actions of the team are fair to question. The fanbase has started to turn on her, which tends to mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, but it's a poor job for the owner of one of the largest teams in all of sports.
If Buss doesn't get it together soon, the calls for her to sell the team will grow even louder than they already are.
More Lakers: Lakers May Face Some Competition For Bronny James From Western Foe