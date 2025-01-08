Lakers News: Jovan Buha Details Three 'Realistic' Trade Targets of LA
As the trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers have some moves they need to make in order to be considered an NBA title contender.
They have already made a trade, trading D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis along with second-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
Unfortunately, the defense has not improved much since adding those two players. Their defensive rating has fallen to 27th in the five games since they added those two guys off the bench. Obviously, they need some time to figure out how they fit in with the rest of the team before the Lakers become concerned.
With that being said, that move is not going to be the only one they make. L.A. isn't done, and they look like they will be active when the trade deadline approaches.
According to the Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers are looking at three specific trade targets as the deadline approaches.
According to Buha, the Lakers are looking at three specific players ahead of the deadline: Bruce Brown, Walker Kessler, and Robert Williams III are the players who are realistic players they can bring in.
All of those players could help the Lakers, although one could help more than others.
Kessler is the most intriguing name that Buha mentions. He could start alongside Anthony Davis at the center spot. That would move Davis back to power forward, which is his preferred position to play. He is averaging 10.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.
Kessler is one of the best shot-blockers in the entire league. Bringing him in would upgrade the Lakers' defense in an even bigger way than the Finney-Smith trade did. He's also just 23 years old, so he could be the center for years to come.
Williams III would be someone they could bring off the bench if he can ever get healthy. His issues with injuries have kept him from reaching his full potential. He's played just 17 games in the last two seasons with the Blazers.
Brown is probably the guy that they need to least of those three targets. He is very versatile on the defensive end, but he hasn't done much offensively since being sent to Toronto. Brown averages just 5.8 points per game this year because he's played in just four games.
If Los Angeles could somehow get Kessler from Utah, that would be a massive win for the Lakers not only for this season but long-term.
