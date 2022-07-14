Skip to main content
Lakers News: LA Folk Hero Spotted Signing Memorabilia for Fans at Summer League

Former Lakers guard Sasha Vujacic still gets love from the fans at Summer League

Once a Laker, always a Laker. With a nickname like "The Machine," there's no doubt a player like Sasha Vujacic will never be forgotten in the hearts of Laker fans. 

Vujacic, who played seven of his 11 season with the Lakers, was spotted at the Summer League signing autographs for fans as he was walking through the tunnel. Vujacic with an already recognizable face for the true fans, was happy to sign as much memorabilia as he can. 

Vujacic's sharpshooting provided a much needed spark off the Lakers bench and is someone Kobe Bryant was able to trust in the most dire of moments. The special bond between the two players helped Vujacic remain as a staple for the Lakers partly due to them both speaking Slovenian with one another. 

The two-time champion averaged a modest 5.3 points per game throughout his career, but fans will never forget his key moments. When the Lakers needed him most, Phil Jackson would put him in the game.  

Perhaps his most unforgettable moment came in game 7 of the 2010 NBA finals as the Lakers faced the Boston Celtics. The Lakers were on the verge of going back-to-back and securing Bryant his 5th and final championship.

The Lakers were up 2 points with 13 seconds to go before Vujacic checked into the game, having played just 5 minutes and scoring zero points. However, for an NBA player like Vujacic, this was just another game.

Vujacic would immediately get fouled and drained 2 clutch free throws ultimately sealing the game for an emotional 83-79 Lakers win. 

