Lakers News: Steph Curry's Trolling of LeBron James Sets Internet Ablaze

Warriors guard Steph Curry takes a jab at Lakers forward LeBron James at the ESPYs.
The ESPYS brings together the best athletes from all over the world as they are honored for their amazing accomplishments over the past year. Warriors guard Steph Curry was given the honor of hosting this year's event with his opening monologue giving star athletes plenty of reasons to laugh.

Curry left no prisoners, going after the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, Dikembe Mutombo and even the Lakers front office, but the joke that no one can stop talking about was his comments towards Lakers forward LeBron James (quotes via ClutchPoints)

“I am the second NBA player to host this awards show, which is kind of crazy to think about. LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So yes, you guessed it, this feels better."

Whenever you're given a chance to go after The King, you do it. 

Curry and the Warriors are coming off a championship season and were given the ESPY award for Team of the Year. It didn't take Curry long to be able to take a jab at one of his top rivals in the league.

Curry is no stranger to James as they faced off in the finals four straight seasons from 2015 to 2018. The series remained one sided with James going 1-3 in the finals and winning just seven total games against Curry's Warriors.

With an already proven team and the later addition of Kevin Durant, the ring advantage belongs to the Warriors. However, James arguably won the greatest finals matchup of all time in 2016 as he rallied back from a 3-1 deficit and defeated a 73-9 Warriors team. 

