Lakers News: LA's Projected 2024-25 Win Total Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers' lack of offseason moves has caused quite a stir from the fanbase that entered the summer hoping for changes. Los Angeles has only re-signed forwards Max Christie and LeBron James while changing head coaches as well.
New coach JJ Redick brings some energy to the table but the roster still needs some help. Los Angeles is a good team but they will have to find a way to maximize the talent that they have if no moves are made.
With where things stand, the Lakers' win total for next season has come out. According to ESPN BET, the Lakers' win total came in at 44.5, which is down from the 46.5 total from last season.
With the Lakers losing Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie, the team will be relying on some younger players to step up. First-round draft pick Dalton Knecht will be required to develop into a role player, something a contending team doesn't normally like to rely on.
There is still plenty of time for the Lakers to make more moves but the clock is ticking. Los Angeles has signaled that they won't make a trade just to make one, which can be argued is the correct decision.
The Western Conference will be even tougher than it was a year ago and the Lakers lucked out with relatively healthy seasons from Anthony Davis and James. While it would be nice to hope for more of the same this season, history has shown us otherwise when it comes to the two stars.
General manager Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him and the fate of the season will be determined in what moves he can muster up over the next few months. Los Angeles could always wait until the trade deadline but setting themselves up well to start the year can make a big difference in the standings at the end of the season.
For the Lakers to remain competitive, moves will need to be made. If they aren't, Los Angeles could see more of the same come playoff time.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Explains Why He Took LA Head Coaching Job